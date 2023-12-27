Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53. Approximately 1,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 244,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,325,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

