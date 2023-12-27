Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Sells A$35,217.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wachtel sold 41,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total transaction of A$35,217.00 ($23,957.14).
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.88.
