Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.88

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 25845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -32.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,579,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

