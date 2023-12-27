Paladin Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

