Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $300.79 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 170.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.