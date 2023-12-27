Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.91. 855,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,039. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

