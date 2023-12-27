Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up about 1.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after buying an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.