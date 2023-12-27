Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 343,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at $45,197,546.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 595,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

