PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 5,278,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.