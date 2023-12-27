PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 5,278,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,306,351. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.