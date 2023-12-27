PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 205,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 21,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.59. 1,828,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291,860. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

