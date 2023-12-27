Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 4.5%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 178,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 465,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

