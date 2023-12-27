PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up about 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of PBF Energy worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

