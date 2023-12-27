PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $126.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PDD Stock Performance
Shares of PDD stock opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $150.66.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDD will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
