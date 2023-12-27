Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.