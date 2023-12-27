Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

