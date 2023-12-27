Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Purchased by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust makes up 5.1% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.72% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 571,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 131,871 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBT. TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 125,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,410. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $661.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.84%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

