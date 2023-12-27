Peter Gill Sells 10,000 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.47), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($104,659.86).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supply Network
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.