PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

PG&E has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

