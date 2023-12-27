PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 10.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 485,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

