Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,910. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
