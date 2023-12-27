Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

