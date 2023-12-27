Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 328,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Philip Morris International by 444.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 1,250,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

