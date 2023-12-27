Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 328,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 687.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 464,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.