Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
