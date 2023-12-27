Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

