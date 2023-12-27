PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.20

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.20 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 488633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

