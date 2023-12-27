Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $188,602,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

