Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

