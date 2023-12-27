Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.