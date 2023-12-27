Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $108,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

