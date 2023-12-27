Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1,175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,513,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,712 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,466,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,043,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 139,092 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

