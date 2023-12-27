Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $483,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BN opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

