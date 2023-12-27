Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 228.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.