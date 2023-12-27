Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RWL opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

