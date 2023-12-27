Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.