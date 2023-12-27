Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.