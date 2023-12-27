Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.