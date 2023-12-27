Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

