Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,051 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 7,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $215,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,473 shares of company stock worth $2,760,918. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

