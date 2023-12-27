Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.06. The company had a trading volume of 259,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

