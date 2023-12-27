Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 60.3 %

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $720.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.