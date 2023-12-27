Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 1.9%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 35,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,104,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Playtika Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 512,600 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Playtika by 219.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

