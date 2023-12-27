POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $92.32

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.32, but opened at $95.21. POSCO shares last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 12,929 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

