PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.
NYSE PPL remained flat at $26.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,787. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
