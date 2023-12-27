PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL remained flat at $26.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,787. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.