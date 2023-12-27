Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.48. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 12,308 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

