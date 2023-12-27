Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Raised by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Primo Water accounts for 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.23% of Primo Water worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primo Water by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 113,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

