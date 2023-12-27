Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $132.14. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

