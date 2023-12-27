Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $128.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

