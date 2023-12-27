Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 238 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.