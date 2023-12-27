Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 26 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $520.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.71 and a 200 day moving average of $474.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.



